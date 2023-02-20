Passenger shot on US Hwy 183, found dead in Bastrop County: TSCO

The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) says a Hispanic woman in her 30s was found dead with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Stony Point early Sunday morning in Bastrop County.

During the investigation, detectives determined she was the passenger in a red truck that was shot at by someone in another vehicle in the 5600 block of South US Highway 183, in Southeast Travis County.

The shooting happened between 11 p.m. Feb. 18 and midnight Feb. 19, according to TCSO, before she was taken to Bastrop County.

Detectives believe there may have been eyewitnesses to the incident who probably didn’t realize what was happening at the time.

Anyone who knows about the incident, the other vehicle involved or was in the area when the shooting happened is asked to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.