Pastor stabbed by server at downtown Austin restaurant

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The Brief Man arrested and charged for stabbing a pastor dining at a downtown Austin restaurant The pastor was stabbed multiple times The man was a server at the restaurant and court documents say he held a grudge against the pastor



Court documents show that a server at a downtown Austin restaurant has been arrested and charged after stabbing a pastor dining there.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Edward Koubek, has been charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim has been identified as Jairo Sandoval-Pliego, a pastor at San Jose Catholic Church in Austin.

The backstory:

The incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. on June 27 at Bob's Steak and Chop House located at 301 Lavaca Street.

The Austin Police Department responded after multiple 911 calls about a stabbing.

When officers arrived, staff directed them to Sandoval-Pliego, who was bleeding from his neck. An officer applied pressure to the wound and Sandoval-Pliego was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers began their investigation and began speaking to witnesses.

A couple dining with Sandoval-Pliego said as they entered the restaurant, Koubek greeted them saying he recognized Sandoval-Pliego from church.

As they were finishing up dinner, the couple said Koubek again approached Sandoval-Pliego and they thought Koubek was giving a goodbye hug but then realized Koubek was stabbing Sandoval-Pliego repeatedly.

After the stabbing, Koubek was located in a closed room with blood on his hands and the shirt he was wearing.

Koubek was detained without incident.

Dig deeper:

APD says they went to the hospital to obtain a statement from Sandoval-Pliego.

Sandoval-Pliego told police that Koubek used to go to church to pray but that he had not seen Koubek for several months. He said he and Koubek had a polite conversation and that Koubek attacked him unprovoked.

Hospital staff said that Sandoval-Pliego suffered around four to six stab wounds to his back and shoulder area and that without medical intervention, Sandoval-Pliego could have died from his injuries.

The other side:

Police interviewed Koubek, who told them that he had been going to Sandoval-Pliego's church since 2018.

Koubek told police he would go to confession occasionally and that he believed Sandoval-Pliego "would snicker" after he gave confession.

When he saw Sandoval-Pliego at dinner, Koubek said it upset him as "he is still holding a grudge" against Sandoval-Pliego.

Koubek admitted to stabbing Sandoval-Pliego with a knife from the restaurant's kitchen and that he paced back-and-forth for about 10 to 15 minutes before the assault.

When asked what his intention was, police say Koubek said, "in the moment, to kill him."

What's next:

Bail for Koubek was set at $18,000 and Koubek was ordered to have no contact with Sandoval-Pliego and to stay away from the restaurant and the church.