Williamson County approves proposal for 5 percent pay increase for elected officials

Williamson County approved a proposal for a five percent pay raise for elected officials. The raises total $131,077.

"It certainly smells bad to the public, it sounds like we're serving ourselves first, but there's a reason. The reason is any elected official can file in writing a grievance saying, 'I do not agree with the raise you're going to give me' or no raise," Precinct One Commissioner Terry Cook said.

The following salaries will be made with the increases:

The Judge of the County Court will make $143,090

The County Attorney will make $176,587

The County Sheriff will make $144,557

The County Clerk will make $118,527

The County Tax Assessor will make $123,255

Each County Commissioner will make $116,515

Each Constable will make $103,725.

"We have to take into account the increased cost for everything," Cook said. "We know housing costs are incredible in Travis and Williamson Counties, and that is a major struggle."

If an elected official doesn't agree with their salary, they can request a hearing with the Salary Grievance Committee. They have until Aug. 2 to do that. The committee would meet in mid-August. The final version will be voted on at the end of August.

Last month, the Commissioners Court voted for a five percent increase in pay for all law enforcement officers.

Sheriff Mike Gleason says law enforcement should be paid competitively like elected officials. If salaries aren't market-competitive, it's hard to attract qualified candidates.

"We were waiting for Round Rock, Georgetown, all the people that we compete with, we were waiting for them to show us what they were going to give their employees Oct. 1 when their budget cycle started," he said. "We're desperately trying to compete. This is not about 'me, me, me' let's get rich because no one gets rich in this job. We're trying to compete. Why would you come here if the guy next door is making 20 grand more than you."

He also says, "I have to argue my case to the Commissioners Court, and I either convince they need to invest in public safety, or they don't invest in public safety."

Cook says she hopes the Court will have the chance to hear out the Sheriff's Office.

"We need to step back and really study that, and I'm hoping we can do that," she said. "Their lives are at risk every time they stop someone, so I get it."

There isn't a raise for officials every year. Some years there is no increase.

If you want to share your thoughts, you can comment at public meetings.

