PBR Team Series inaugural season featuring Austin Gamblers

There's a new professional sports team in town. The Austin Gamblers is a team of professional bull riders getting ready for the inaugural season of the PBR Team Series.

The community is invited to celebrate the launch of the team and the season at Republic Square from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks, a mechanical bull, and more.

The Gamblers host their first three-day homestand from August 26-28 at Moody Center.

The PBR Team Series will feature seven other teams including the Texas Rattlers, Oklahoma Freedom, Kansas City Outlaws, Carolina Cowboys, Missouri Thunder, Nashville Stampeded, and the Arizona Ridge Riders.