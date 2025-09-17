Pebbles Pay Tour pops up in Round Rock

The Brief Pebbles Pay Tour popped up in Round Rock Residents were able to trade in rocks in exchange for cereal



In Round Rock, residents took part in an event celebrating a nostalgic cereal brand.

The backstory:

In Round Rock, a pop-up event allowed residents to trade-in rocks for a box of cereal.

"We are at the Pebbles Pay Tour," said Chante Sexton, a representative for Post Consumer Brands. "Essentially what that means is that we have customers who are coming, and they're exchanging rocks in exchange for a box of Fruity Pebbles or Cocoa Pebbles cereal."

Customers poured in, picking out their favorite.

As for which box came out on top, there wasn't a clear winner.

"My favorite Fruity Pebbles. I love these," said one attendee. "You can’t go wrong with chocolate," said another.

Another attendee had a different take.

"This guy likes them both. He likes mixing them."

Wednesday's event drew a crowd of all ages. For many, the brand is an ode to simpler times.

"We have a lot of people who have been fans of Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles for years," said Sexton. "It's almost like revisiting a childhood memory."

Round Rock marked the last stop on the Pebbles Pay Tour. Previous stops included other cities with the word 'rock' in the title, including Little Rock, Arkansas, and Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Along the way, the team handed out hundreds of boxes of cereal, and in exchange they collected hundreds of rocks.

"My sister came to our house, and our driveway was full of rocks," said one attendee. "We just scooped them up in the bag and brought them here, maybe 50."

All different sizes, shapes, and colors of rocks were accepted as payment.

"Some of those are from people's home collections. Some people have even brought from quarries or rocks that they found in their front yard," said Sexton. "Rocks of all kinds are welcome here."

From just a pebble to a way to pay for pebble, after today these rocks will be reimagined once again.

"We're really excited that once the end of the tour does come that we're going to be able to donate those to local parks and recreation centers that we can make sure that those are repurposed and utilized to beautify the community," said Sexton.