Pecan Street Festival returns to downtown Austin rain or shine

The semi-annual Pecan Street Festival kicked off Saturday in downtown Austin.

The 30-year tradition brings thousands to celebrate Sixth Street's original name: Pecan Street.

The celebration happens regardless of rain or shine. Saturday, it got a little of both.

"Oh my gosh," said Pam Neill, a vendor who braved the rain. "It was looming. We were prepared, we were ready. We had some customers ride out the storm with us."

Just a few hours in to the festival, vendors and shoppers ducked under tents and waited out the storm.

"I can honestly say I wasn't worried," said Kathryn Crouse, a vendor selling paintings. "I think we were all relieved that it wasn't during setup.

But soon, the skies parted, and tourists flooded the streets.

"Waited for the rain to stop then we came out," said Rafael Lopez, a shopper.

"After the thunder stopped and everything, we said let's go," said David Hodges, a visitor from Florida.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN NEWS

Hundreds of tents lined Sixth Street between Brazos Street and I-35.

"We make all kinds of earrings out of all kinds of things," said Neill.

Each tent featured a unique piece of art.

"I like painting with a lot of color, a lot of texture," said Crouse.

With so much shopping and walking, there's also plenty to eat.

"I'm not passing that up," said Hodges. "I don't care if it rains or not. I am coming down here."

The only trace left of the storm is a few puddles and a cooler breeze.

"It finally started to cool off. It felt great to get outside," said Lopez.

Saturday brings some of the first taste of Austin's fall festivities, something even tourists from out of state said they won't miss, rain or shine.

"If you don't come down, you're lame," said Hodges. "You're missing out on a lot, and that's from someone not from Texas, ya'll."

The festival continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with sunny skies in the forecast.