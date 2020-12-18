Pedestrian killed after being hit by at least two cars on 71

The Austin Police Department is investigating a fatal collision after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Friday morning.

According to police, a pedestrian was hit by at least two cars on eastbound 71, near FM 973, around 6:18 a.m. on Friday, Dec 18.

Before this collision, there was another wreck involving a school bus in the same area. That wreck happened at 5:50 a.m., according to the APD watch commander. No children were on board at the time of the incident and no serious injuries were reported in it.

It is not clear at this time which district the school bus is with.

The two incidents are not related, according to APD.

