UT Austin Palestine rally: Protesters planning second walkout on Thursday

UT faculty along with the Palestine Solidarity Committee are planning a second day of protests at the University of Texas at Austin at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. More than 30 people were arrested during Wednesday's demonstration on campus.

UT faculty posted on X condemning the response to Wednesday's rally saying, "Instead of allowing our students to go ahead with their peaceful planned action, our leaders turned our campus into a militarized zone."

They continued, "There can be no business as usual when our campus is occupied by city police and state troopers who are preventing our students from engaging in a peaceful demonstration of their first amendment rights."

The Palestine Solidarity Committee said on Instagram, "We join our faculty's call to continue to protest in the face of oppression! We call on our community to resist the draconian tactics of intimidation employed by our university and to reaffirm our demands tomorrow."

The group is demanding an end to the war, the divestment of university funds from the systems responsible for the war, the adoption of clearer investment practices by the university and the resignation of UT Austin president Jay Hartzell.