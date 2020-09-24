Pedestrian killed after being hit by car while using crosswalk

A 39-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by a car while using a crosswalk early in the morning. Martina Venancio-Cabrera was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15.

According to police, a 2015 Ford F-550 was heading west on Ferguson Lane when the driver attempted to turn northbound onto Cameron Road while at a red light. Martina Venancio-Cabrera was attempting to cross Ferguson Lane in the crosswalk. The F-550 failed to yield right of way and struck her.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Martina Venancio-Cabrera was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where she was pronounced deceased at 9:37 a.m.

The driver of the F-550 remained on scene and cooperated.

A citation for failure to yield right of way was issued.

Advertisement

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4424. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS