Pedestrian killed in East Austin crash identified

The brief Police identified the pedestrian killed in a crash in East Austin. Two vehicles were involved in the deadly crash. However, one vehicle did not stop to help.



A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in East Austin was identified by police.

Austin police said on Sept. 25, around 9:32 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a pedestrian and two other vehicles in the 4600 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. The pedestrian was crossing and was struck by a white SUV followed by another vehicle.

Police said the pedestrian, 28-year-old Kameron Hartman, was killed on the scene.

The driver of the white SUV remained on the scene, was not injured and is cooperating with police. The driver of the second vehicle left the scene.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.