Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Riverside

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in E. Riverside.

Police said on Jan. 10, around 1:58 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 2000 block of E. Oltorf Street.

The driver did not stop to help the pedestrian that was hit, and instead left the area.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and later died from their injuries, police said.

Anyone with any information about the driver or the vehicle's description should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 2nd fatal crash of 2023, resulting in two fatalities for the year. There were no fatal crashes on the date of this crash in 2022.