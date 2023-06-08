Pedestrian killed after being hit by pickup truck in Northeast Austin

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in northeast Austin last week.

On Thursday, June 1, around 9:21 p.m., Austin police responded to a crash between a pickup truck and an unidentified male pedestrian in the 6100 block of the eastbound service road of East US Highway 290.

The man died on the scene. The pickup truck driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.