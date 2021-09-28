Pedestrian struck, killed in weekend crash on I-35 in Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a collision that happened on I-35 over the weekend where a pedestrian was struck and killed.

According to police, officers were notified of the collision in the 12200 block of southbound I-35 around 11:06 p.m. on Sunday, September 26. The preliminary investigation shows a white Toyota was traveling southbound when a pedestrian walked into the lane and was hit. The driver of the Toyota was unable to stop before striking the pedestrian, according to police.

The driver is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

