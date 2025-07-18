'Pee-wee's Big Adventure' screen-used bicycle acquired by The Alamo

The Brief Screen-used stunt bike used in "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" acquired by the Alamo Bike will live in its future visitor center opening in Fall 2027 The Alamo will celebrate with a screening and temporary exhibit



A beloved pop-culture artifact has been acquired by the Alamo and will live in its future visitor center.

The original screen-used stunt bike from the 1985 film "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" will serve as the centerpiece of the Mays Family Legacy Gallery inside the future Alamo Visitor Center and Museum in San Antonio, opening in Fall 2027.

The acquisition comes as fans celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary this summer.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Paul Reubens rides a bike in a scene from the film 'Pee-Wee's Big Adventure', 1985. ((Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images))

What they're saying:

"We are thrilled to add this beloved piece of film history to our collection," said Dr. Kate Rogers, executive director of the Alamo Trust, Inc. "The Alamo holds a special place in the hearts of people everywhere, and Pee-wee’s Big Adventure helped to introduce a new generation to the historic site. This artifact perfectly illustrates how the Alamo lives on in pop culture, and soon, visitors to Texas' top tourist destination will be able to see it up close in our new world-class museum."

Free public screening, temporary exhibit to come

What's next:

To mark the acquisition, the Alamo will host a free public screening of "Pee-wee’s Big Adventure" later this year in Plaza de Valero.

Fans will also have a rare chance to see the original bike up close during a limited-time display in the Ralston Family Collections Center.

Details about the screening and display will be announced soon and those interested can follow the Alamo’s official social media channels for updates and be the first to know when the bike goes on view.

The new Alamo Visitor Center and Museum

Dig deeper:

The new Visitor Center and Museum will feature eight chronological galleries that tell the full 300-year story of the Alamo, from its Indigenous and Spanish mission roots to the 1836 battle and beyond.

One of these, the Mays Family Legacy Gallery, will explore the Alamo’s lasting cultural impact.

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure stunt bicycle will be on display alongside film clips, music, toys, and other memorabilia that have introduced the Alamo to new generations in unexpected and memorable ways.