Person attempting to cross I-35 struck and killed by pickup truck

Downtown
FOX 7 Austin

Deadly auto pedestrian crash on I-35

A look from TxDOT cameras of the I-35 NB lower deck where a person attempted to cross I-35 and was struck and killed.

AUSTIN, Texas - A person attempting to cross I-35 has died after they were struck and killed by a pickup truck.

The incident happened at around 6 a.m. at the I-35 northbound lower deck. 

The lower deck was closed for some time but is now reopen.

 All traffic had been diverted to the upper deck of I-35 as officials investigated the incident.

