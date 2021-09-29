Person attempting to cross I-35 struck and killed by pickup truck

A person attempting to cross I-35 has died after they were struck and killed by a pickup truck.

The incident happened at around 6 a.m. at the I-35 northbound lower deck.

The lower deck was closed for some time but is now reopen.

All traffic had been diverted to the upper deck of I-35 as officials investigated the incident.

