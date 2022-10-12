Person dies in auto-pedestrian crash on Anderson Lane

A person has died after an auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 500 West Anderson Lane just before 7 a.m.

Medics arrived and found one unconscious adult patient. The patient was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say to expect continued closures in the area as the investigation continues.

The area on West Anderson Lane northbound approaching Georgian Drive and I-35 is reportedly closed and traffic is stopped back to East US Highway 290 service road.

People are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.