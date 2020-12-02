Person dies in auto-pedestrian crash in East Austin

A person has died in an auto-pedestrian crash on East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Springdale and Airport Boulevard.

The crash happened at around 6 a.m. around in the 3400 block of East MLK.

Austin-Travis County EMS says it arrived on scene and began CPR but that the victim died at the scene.

No further details about the crash were released at this time. Officials say to expect road closures and delays in the area as the investigation continues.