Person falls off scooter, struck by vehicle on E. Riverside Drive

A scooter driver was in the hospital Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours.

ATCEMS says units were called at 1:54 am after a collision in the 600 block of E. Riverside Drive between Alameda Drive and Newning Avenue near Lady Bird Lake.

An adult fell off of a scooter and then was hit by a vehicle. EMS declared the person a Trauma Alert and transported them to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious but not expected to be life-threatening injuries.