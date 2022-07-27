Person hit, killed by train in North Austin: ATCEMS

A person has been hit by a train in North Austin, officials say.

Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire responded to the scene at 9000 Research Blvd around 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.

Despite life-saving measures, the individual died on scene, according to ATCEMS.

Officials are advising the public to avoid the area as closures and delays should be expected.

Capital Metro released a statement on the incident:

"Today around 2:40 p.m. there was an incident involving a train and a pedestrian. The initial assessment indicates the railroad safety gates were down and the person was in the right of way. Emergency services were immediately called to respond to the scene and assist. Per procedure, there will be an investigation into the incident. We will continue to monitor the situation and share new information as we are able.

While rail services are impacted, CapMetro will use buses to transport any impacted customers to their destinations."

