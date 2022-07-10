Person injured after reportedly jumping off Barton Springs Bridge

A person has been injured after they reportedly jumped off the Barton Springs Bridge Sunday evening.

The call originally started as a water rescue just after 4:30 p.m., says ATCEMS, but the rescue was canceled just before 5 p.m. as the person, an adult, was out of the water.

ATCEMS medics declared the adult a Trauma Alert soon after, and they were transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries.

No other information was available.