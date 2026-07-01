Expand / Collapse search

Person of interest identified in Elgin murder case: police

By
FOX 7 Austin
Elgin
Published July 1, 2026 6:38 PM CDT
Published July 1, 2026 6:38 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Elgin
    • The incident happened on June 30 
    • A person of interest was identified

ELGIN, Texas - A person of interest has been identified in a suspicious death investigation in Elgin.

The backstory:

Police said on June 30, around 12:44 p.m., authorities responded to a welfare check in the 100 block of Anderson St. 

When they arrived, they found a woman with obvious trauma to her body. The victim was later identified as 55-year-old Sonya Martinez Guerra. 

After an investigation, a person of interest was identified, 33-year-old Christopher Vargas, 33. 

Vargas is currently in the Hays County Jail on unrelated charges. 

More charges have been filed by the Bastop County Sheriff's Office for a crime related to this investigation that happened outside Elgin's city limits. 

Elgin police said additional charges within their jurisdiction are expected.

The Source: Information from the Elgin Police Department

ElginCrime and Public Safety