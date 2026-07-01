Person of interest identified in Elgin murder case: police

The Brief Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Elgin The incident happened on June 30 A person of interest was identified



A person of interest has been identified in a suspicious death investigation in Elgin.

The backstory:

Police said on June 30, around 12:44 p.m., authorities responded to a welfare check in the 100 block of Anderson St.

When they arrived, they found a woman with obvious trauma to her body. The victim was later identified as 55-year-old Sonya Martinez Guerra.

After an investigation, a person of interest was identified, 33-year-old Christopher Vargas, 33.

Vargas is currently in the Hays County Jail on unrelated charges.

More charges have been filed by the Bastop County Sheriff's Office for a crime related to this investigation that happened outside Elgin's city limits.

Elgin police said additional charges within their jurisdiction are expected.