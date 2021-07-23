Person dies following crash on W SH 71 in Bee Cave

One person has died following a crash on W SH 71 in Bee Cave.

ATCEMS reported just before 8:30 p.m. that its crews were assisting Pedernales Fire and Travis County STAR Flight with a reported pin-in crash in the 16700 block of W SH 71.

Initial reports said that one person was pinned and another had CPR in progress. The pinned adult patient was declared a trauma alert and transported with critical life-threatening injuries to St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

A second adult patient was transported by STAR Flight to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. A third adult patient was pronounced dead at the scene.

ATCEMS says drivers should expect heavy traffic delays and road closures in the area as the area is investigated and cleaned up.

