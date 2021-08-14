Man stabbed during COVID-19 vaccine protest outside LA City Hall

Violence broke out during a planned protest Saturday in downtown LA as pro-vaccine supporters and anti-vaxxers faced off.

Several people gathered in front of LA City Hall to protest the contentious issue of mandatory vaccinations against the coronavirus.

A "choose freedom march'' was planned for 2 p.m. to protest what organizers call "medical tyranny, mandatory vaccinations and vaccine passports.''

An opposing group planned a counterprotest at the same location; organizers called it a "no safe space for fascists" protest.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a fight broke out and one person was stabbed. His condition is not known and no arrests have been made.



RELATED: Los Angeles moves one step closer to requiring proof of vaccination at restaurants, gyms, bars

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles City Council voted to have the city attorney draw up an ordinance requiring proof of at least partial vaccination to enter many public indoor spaces in the city, including restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues, movie theaters and even retail establishments.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is gathering advice from experts over the next two weeks on a similar mandate.

City News Service contributed to this report

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.