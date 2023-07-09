Pet adoption fees waived at Austin Pets Alive! through July 12

article

Austin Pets Alive! says it is waiving adoption fees at its Town Lake Center location through July 12.

The shelter, located at 1156 W. Cesar Chavez Street, has dogs of all ages, sizes, and mixed breeds as well as cats of all colors, ages, and temperaments.

There are also 11 puppies waiting for homes inside APA!'s Parvo Puppy ICU.

"These puppies are healthy and ready to be adopted," says Fathom Woods, the Parvo ICU Manager at APA!, in a news release. "But we don't have enough kennel space available, so they have to stay in our ICU until space clears up. This young age is crucial for them to socialize and train, so we would love for them to find homes instead of staying at the shelter."

APA! says the puppies usually have a $300 adoption fee, but people will only need to pay their spay/neuter fees, which will be refunded afr the surgery.

The shelter is open daily from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.