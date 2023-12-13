Iconic Peter Pan Mini Golf announces lease extension

Peter Pan Mini Golf, the iconic South Austin mini-golf course that has been on Barton Springs Road for 75 years, announced their lease end date has been extended to the end of September 2024.

This comes after months of speculation over whether Peter Pan would renew its lease on the property from the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

The lease end date, which was initially set for March 31, 2024, was extended by six months to Sept. 30.

Peter Pan Mini Golf owner Margaret Dismukes Massad said that the lease extension was facilitated by Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, and that Peter Pan's goal is to work toward a new, multi-year lease with TJJD once a new trustee is appointed to the property.