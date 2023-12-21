Pfetch a safe ride home this holiday season in Pflugerville

If you're needing a safe ride home this holiday season in Pflugerville, the city may have a solution.

The City of Pflugerville operates the Pfetch a Ride program, a monthly voucher program to access discounted rides within the city limits, to and from the Tech Ridge Park and Ride and to Three Points Plaza.

The program provides 10 vouchers for $10 off an Uber ride. Riders can download the Uber app, then go to the city's website to download the vouchers, which will populate into their account every month.

How do the vouchers work?

Riders pay $4 upfront, while the voucher covers up to $10 of the remaining cost. Any fare amount left after the voucher is applied is to be paid by the rider.

The city says the average cost of a ride within city limits ranges from $10 to $15.

The voucher does not work with pre-scheduled trips, says the city. Vouchers also do not roll over month-to-month.

What if I have a wheelchair?

The Pfetch a Ride program offers wheelchair-accessible rides through the Maruti Transportation Group.

WAV rides will meet requirements provided by the Americans with Disability Act and the Department of Justice and therefore are not subject to voucher quantity limitations.

Riders can book WAV-accessible rides through the Uber app or call 817-973-4262 and select option 4.