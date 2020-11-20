Pfizer to apply for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine

It could be the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration weighs approving a long-awaited vaccine.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer will submit its request on Friday for emergency use authorization.

The company, along with its German partner BioNTech, claimed their data revealed the drug is 95% effective and protects many older, high-risk patients from dying.

The companies plan to globally produce 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021, according to a press release.

It could take the FDA up to four weeks to approve Pfizer’s request.

If approved, the plan to distribute the 2-dose vaccine will be left up to individual countries although most agree that first responders and other at-risk healthcare workers should get the first injections. Medical experts say it could be several more months before the vaccine is widely available to the public.

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached, with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

In addition to distribution, another challenge is storing the vaccine. Pfizer said the drug must be kept in extremely cold, sub-zero temperatures. The company designed temperature-controlled containers that will use dry ice. Each container also has a GPS device to track the location and temperature of each shipment.

Biotech company Moderna hopes to also get FDA approval soon with its own experimental vaccine. Company leaders said its drug was 94.5% effective. The company is gathering more data before reaching out to the FDA for emergency use authorization.

Companies like Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca are also working on a coronavirus vaccine.

Having a vaccine would be the first line of offence in stopping the pandemic which has crippled the world. According to Johns Hopkins, the world has reported more than 56 million positive cases and 1.3 million deaths. In the United States, more than 11 million people have tested positive for coronavirus and more 250,000 people have died.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.