Republicans will 'have a tough time' holding the Texas House, Patrick says

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The Brief Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick warned Republicans that they could lose the Texas House in November. Republicans currently hold 88 of the chamber's 150 seats. Democrats would need to flip 14 seats to gain the majority.



Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Republicans are going to "have a tough time" holding a majority in the Texas House.

During the Texas Public Policy Foundation's annual conference, Patrick warned that if voters didn't rally behind the eventual winner of the Republican Senate runoff between Ken Paxton and John Cornyn, it could have consequences down the ballot as well.

What they're saying:

"If Cornyn doesn't support Paxton or Paxton doesn't support Cornyn and 10 to 15% of their voters don't vote, we lose the Senate seat, which means we could lose the Senate," Patrick said.

Patrick said if James Talarico wins the Senate election in November, Republicans could lose control of the U.S. Senate.

He went on to state that he believes the state's upper chamber was safe.

"We're going to have a tough time holding the Texas House," Patrick said. "I think our Senate's in good shape. Take nothing for granted, but I think our Senate's in good shape."

Republicans have held the Texas House since 2003 and currently hold 88 of its 150 seats. Winning a majority for the Democrats would require them to flip 14 seats.

Democrats were able to flip 12 seats in the state House during President Donald Trump's first term in 2018.

Patrick's comments brought responses from both sides. House Speaker Dustin Burrows said Republicans would not lose the House.

What they're saying:

"We will fight to retain every Republican seat," Burrows said. "I look forward to the fall campaign where we get to talk about Texas' prosperity under Republican leadership; and, I trust the voters of Texas to continue to vote for conservative government up and down the ballot."

The comments also brought comments from the Democratic side of the aisle.

The other side:

"Not often that I agree with the Lt Gov. But when he's right, he's right," Rep. Joe Moody said.

Democratic Party chair Kendall Scudder simply replied with a gif on X.

"Dan Patrick is telling Republicans they're in trouble in November, and for once, he's telling the truth," the Texas House Democratic Campaign Committee said. "In November, we will hold Dan Patrick and every corrupt Republican in the Texas Legislature accountable. We've never been closer, and we are not slowing down."