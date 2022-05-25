Pflugerville City Council discusses negotiations with Travis County ESD no. 2

Pflugerville City Council took unanimous action to request a meeting with the Travis County ESD No. 2 Board of Commissioners to continue negotiations.

This meeting is for city staff to enter into contract negotiations with Allegiance Mobile Health, in case an agreement cannot be reached with Travis County ESD No. 2.

Just days after city council selected Travis County ESD No. 2 as its EMS provider, the city found they were requesting an annual subsidy that was not consistent with the proposal of $291,906 they had provided and discussed during their selection interview with city council’s Public Safety Subcommittee in March.

Following a discussion, Pflugerville City Council said they want to continue working with Travis County ESD No. 2 and issued an invitation to the Travis County ESD No. 2 Board of Commissioners to meet and develop an agreement.

However, a requirement was set that this meeting occur next week to ensure enough time is provided for a final contract to be approved and transition from Acadian Ambulance Services in July.

The City of Pflugerville has been discussing the provision of emergency medical services for a year and a half, following Travis County ESD No. 2’s decision to withdraw ambulance services without additional funding from the City of Pflugerville on December 31, 2021.

A recording of last night’s discussion is available on the city’s website at pflugervilletx.gov/pftv.