Pflugerville FD accepting school supplies donations for students

The Brief The Pflugerville Fire Department is accepting school supplies donations They are collecting items at six different stations You have until August 4 to donate items



Back to school is almost here for Central Texas students!

The Pflugerville Fire Department is helping students start the school year off right. They are now collecting school supplies and backpacks for Pflugerville ISD students.

If you would like to donate supplies, you have until August 4.

They are currently accepting spiral notebooks, markers and crayons, construction paper, backpacks for all ages, scissors, pencils and erasers, and any other school supplies you can think of.

You can drop off your donations at six different stations across the city:

Station 1: 203 E Pecan Street

Station 2: 15300 Bratton Lane

Station 3: 2301 Kelly Lane

Station 4: 911 Pflugerville Pkwy

Station 5: 1541 Pflugerville Loop

Station 6: 17221 Weiss Lane