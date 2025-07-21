Pflugerville FD accepting school supplies donations for students
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Back to school is almost here for Central Texas students!
The Pflugerville Fire Department is helping students start the school year off right. They are now collecting school supplies and backpacks for Pflugerville ISD students.
If you would like to donate supplies, you have until August 4.
They are currently accepting spiral notebooks, markers and crayons, construction paper, backpacks for all ages, scissors, pencils and erasers, and any other school supplies you can think of.
You can drop off your donations at six different stations across the city:
- Station 1: 203 E Pecan Street
- Station 2: 15300 Bratton Lane
- Station 3: 2301 Kelly Lane
- Station 4: 911 Pflugerville Pkwy
- Station 5: 1541 Pflugerville Loop
- Station 6: 17221 Weiss Lane
The Source: Information from the Pflugerville Fire Department