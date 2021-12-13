Pflugerville ISD begins rollout of GPS tracking app for buses

Pflugerville ISD says parents are now able to track their students' bus routes in real time with a new district-approved GPS tracking app.

The Stopfinder app is currently in use by 15 PfISD schools, with officials hoping to have it in place for the district’s 21 elementary schools before Winter Break begins on Dec. 20.

The rollout would continue in January for the rest of the district's schools.

The district's transportation executive director Michael Brassfield says the app uses GPS tracking available on each of PfISD’s 191 buses, allowing Transportation to view bus locations in real time. Now parents have access to this through Stopfinder.

"We’re aware that parents are concerned about the safety of their children when they’re away at school," Brassfield said. "As well as providing efficiencies in our bus operations, this app will help ease some stress for our parents. This is a service we’re glad to be able to provide."

Transportation officials provides parents invitations to download the app, so they may view their child’s particular bus on its route. According to the Stopfinder app, parents can control who views their student’s assigned bus for their child’s safety.

Advertisement

The app provides alerts to inform users when buses have arrived or departed certain sites. The app also can track mileage, efficiency of routes, and allows Transportation speedier access to data from daily 121-point inspections.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter