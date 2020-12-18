Pflugerville ISD requesting personnel be designated frontline workers

Pflugerville ISD is requesting all district personnel be designated frontline workers and given priority in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, the Pflugerville ISD Board of Trustees and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Doug Killian approved a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott and TEA Commissioner Mike Morath making a request for their personnel to be prioritized. School personnel that should be prioritized includes teachers, specialists, instructional support personnel, aides, food service and custodial workers, and principals, according to PfISD.

"In the case of Pflugerville ISD, we are the heart of our suburban community. When schools are closed and students do not participate in on-campus learning or extra-curricular activities, the community feels it to its core," the letter said. "Even with limited numbers of in-person learners (Pflugerville ISD has approximately 45% of students on campuses), our days are filled with positive cases, notification letters, quarantines, and program pauses. It can be exhausting. It is exhausting."

According to the state vaccine distribution plan, teachers right now are part of the second phase of distribution. State Health Authority Dr. John Hellerstedt said moving them up may be considered by a health advisory group, but he made no promise that would happen.

"It’s a 17 member panel and it’s really truly an expert panel they have a very solid sense if you will of bioethics and how to manage the biome ethics that we all believe in to make that happen in terms of the next phase of this distribution of the vaccine," said Dr. Hellerstedt.

