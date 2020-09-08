Pflugerville ISD Special Olympics holds its first virtual dance party

This past Friday, Pflugerville ISD Special Olympics held its first virtual dance party.

And, next month state games for the Special Olympics will take place.

Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

To lift some of the challenges COVID has brought, Amy Wiesenhutter alongside many other coaches rounded up the Pflugerville district team for a virtual dance party.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

District athletes from Hendrickson, Pflugerville High School, Weiss, and several other middle and elementary schools joined in even chanting, getting some of that interaction back in action.

Advertisement

Pflugerville ISD Special Olympics does frequent drive-by parades to see athletes, many virtual events which include this year's state games in October.

Even that is completely different as expected this year.

Athletes will play their own sport a score is submitted and that's how it will be done virtually.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS