Pflugerville looking at discontinuing city's ambulance service

The pandemic has put a heavy financial strain on cities and towns across our area. In Pflugerville, that means a tough decision about whether to discontinue the city’s ambulance service, but a lot of residents are saying ‘not so fast.’

A "Save Our Ambulance" car rally is planned for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday across from the Central Fire Station, ahead of the 7:00 p.m. City Council meeting, where the council is expected to discuss and vote on a proposal to do away with the Fire Department’s EMS service, and instead get an outside vendor to provide ambulance service.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The Fire Department notified the City Council in November that they were likely going to run out of money to cover ambulance, due in part to the cost of PPE and other COVID-related expenses over the past year.

Advertisement

In hopes of keeping the city ambulance service intact, the local firefighters union, Pflugerville Professional Firefighters, is proposing the creation of a new emergency services overlay district specifically for ambulance and emergency transport services, which would allow more funding to be made available.

