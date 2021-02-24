Pflugerville Police Chief Jessica Robledo steps down after four years

Pflugerville Police Chief Jessica Robledo is reentering retirement and is stepping down from her position. Robledo was the city's first female and Latina police chief and served the city for four years starting as Interim Police Chief on January 6, 2017 and as Chief of Police beginning February 14, 2017.

"With the energy Chief Robledo brought to Pflugerville, when I met her I told people she reminded me of ‘pop rocks’ candy because her energy level never faltered," Pflugerville Mayor Victor Gonzales said in a news release. "Chief enhanced our community engagement and grew our police department. We wish her well."

Robledo is ending a more than 30 year career in law enforcement and she came out of retirement to serve in the police chief role. Pflugerville City Manager Sereniah Breland says Robledo "has left a legacy" for the department.

City officials say during her tenure, Robledo enhanced community engagement and helped expand the police department's social media footprint. They say Robledo also increased transparency.

Assistant Chief Jason Smith will be acting chief until an interim is selected.

