Pflugerville Police searching for missing infant, juvenile

Published  May 11, 2025 10:32am CDT
Pflugerville
Daela Diaz, 15-years-old, and Christopher Roman, 11-months-old. 

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The Pflugerville Police are searching for a missing juvenile and a missing infant who were last seen on Friday, May 9.

Missing Juvenile and Infant 

What we know:

Daela Diaz, 15, and 11-month-old Christopher Roman, have not been seen since.

Daela is 5 ft 4 inches tall, weighing 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daela and Christopher, please contact the Pflugerville Police Department at (512) 990-6700.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Pflugerville Police Department.

