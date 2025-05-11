Pflugerville Police searching for missing infant, juvenile
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The Pflugerville Police are searching for a missing juvenile and a missing infant who were last seen on Friday, May 9.
Missing Juvenile and Infant
What we know:
Daela Diaz, 15, and 11-month-old Christopher Roman, have not been seen since.
Daela is 5 ft 4 inches tall, weighing 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daela and Christopher, please contact the Pflugerville Police Department at (512) 990-6700.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Pflugerville Police Department.