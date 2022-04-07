Pflugerville Public Library named finalist for IMLS national medal

The Pflugerville Public Library was named a finalist for the 2022 Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) national medal for museum and library service.

The library is among 30 finalists for the award. Pflugerville Public Library is one of two institutions in Texas to be selected as a finalist for this award. The El Paso Museum of History is also a finalist.

The national medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities. For more than 25 years, the award has honored institutions that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities.

"In a time when libraries have to compete for attention with phones and computers and when many public spaces have been closed for two years, our Pflugerville Public Library has continued to innovate, engage and create a safe space for everyone and is the soul of our community," said Pflugerville Mayor Victor Gonzales. "Their programs preserve our history and embrace the technology of our future, and we are proud they are being recognized for their achievements."

To celebrate this honor, IMLS is encouraging Pflugerville Public Library’s community members to share stories, memories, pictures, and videos on social media using the #ShareYourStory and #IMLSmedals hashtags, and engage with IMLS on Facebook and Twitter. For more information, please visit the IMLS website.

The national medal winner will be announced in early June.

To see the full list of finalists and learn more about the National Medal, visit the IMLS website.

