Pflugerville to host Pfestival of Lights, Christmas parade Dec. 3

The city of Pflugerville is kicking off the holidays with its Pfestival of Lights and Christmas Parade this Saturday.

The festivities begin Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. with Market Days featuring arts and crafts and holiday merchandise vendors set up downtown.

The Knights of Columbus Christmas Parade will start at 5 p.m. at Brookhollow Elementary on North Railroad Avenue, before heading down Railroad and through downtown via Main Street around 6 p.m.

In addition to the market and parade, Santa will be onsite for the tree lighting next to City Hall and will also be available for pictures starting at 6:45 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a camera.

There will also be performances all evening on the event stage:

4 p.m. - Infusion Dance

4:20 p.m. - Weiss High School Chair

4:45 p.m. - Hendrickson High School Jazz Ensemble

6:30 p.m. - Parade and tree lighting

6:45 p.m. - American Caroling Company

Handicap accessible parking is available at West Pecan Coffee and Beer. Main Street from 3rd Street to Railroad Avenue will be closed at 6 p.m. and Railroad from Good Speed Parkway to Railroad Avenue will close at 4:30 p.m. with roads reopening after the conclusion of the parade.

For more information on this and other holiday events, click here.