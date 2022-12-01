Pflugerville to host Pfestival of Lights, Christmas parade Dec. 3
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The city of Pflugerville is kicking off the holidays with its Pfestival of Lights and Christmas Parade this Saturday.
The festivities begin Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. with Market Days featuring arts and crafts and holiday merchandise vendors set up downtown.
The Knights of Columbus Christmas Parade will start at 5 p.m. at Brookhollow Elementary on North Railroad Avenue, before heading down Railroad and through downtown via Main Street around 6 p.m.
In addition to the market and parade, Santa will be onsite for the tree lighting next to City Hall and will also be available for pictures starting at 6:45 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a camera.
There will also be performances all evening on the event stage:
- 4 p.m. - Infusion Dance
- 4:20 p.m. - Weiss High School Chair
- 4:45 p.m. - Hendrickson High School Jazz Ensemble
- 6:30 p.m. - Parade and tree lighting
- 6:45 p.m. - American Caroling Company
Handicap accessible parking is available at West Pecan Coffee and Beer. Main Street from 3rd Street to Railroad Avenue will be closed at 6 p.m. and Railroad from Good Speed Parkway to Railroad Avenue will close at 4:30 p.m. with roads reopening after the conclusion of the parade.
For more information on this and other holiday events, click here.