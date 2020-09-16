Pflugerville to reopen playgrounds, Recreation Center

Pflugerville Parks and Recreation is set to reopen playgrounds and recreational facilities over the next two weeks.

All playgrounds, park restrooms and water fountains will reopen on Friday, Sept. 18. Pavilions and other rental facilities will remain closed due to state and local gathering orders.

The Recreation Center will reopen the lobby, fitness room, locker room/showers, and indoor walking track beginning Friday, Sept. 25. All other amenities, including the Senior Activity Room, game room, meeting room, multi-purpose room, and gym will remain closed at this time.

Until further notice, the following modifications at the Recreation Center will be in place:

The fitness room and indoor walking track will be at reduced capacity. While walk-ins are welcome, reservations are recommended to guarantee availability.

The facility will be open Monday - Saturday from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m.

For everyone's safety, all access will be through the hands-free sliding doors at the back of the facility. The front will remain closed at this time.

Residents are asked to continue to maintain social distancing, wear a face covering and wash their hands.

For more information, including making a reservation, click here.

