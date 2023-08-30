Pflugerville toddler who went viral for cheerleading is still learning new moves

Last year, we brought you the story of a two-year-old boy named Liam who went viral for his cheerleading moves.

"It was kind of a whirlwind," his mother, Michelle Rodriguez, said.

Liam even signed the cheer team's yearbooks at the end of the school year.

Liam is now three years old, and is in preschool.

Liam went viral last year after seen on video cheering along with his big sister in Pflugerville.

Big sister Amaya is now 13 and is captain of her cheer team at Kelly Lane Middle School.

Liam is learning new moves, dances, and stunts, and practices weekly with Amaya.

"Sometimes when my friends come over, he goes, 'can we do stunts, can we do stunts?'" Amaya said. "It's been fun, he knows more stuff, he knows how to do more things, it's been easier I guess to do stuff with him."

"If anything he's picked up more passions along the way, singing, and he just memorizes things," Michelle said.

Michelle says they're thinking about which activities to put him in.

Amaya will be cheering at the first game of the season on Thursday and says Liam is likely to join her.