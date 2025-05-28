Pflugerville officially named the Trail Capital of Texas

The Brief Pflugerville now officially the Trail Capital of Texas Abbott signed SCR 4 which was introduced by Sen. Eckhardt, Rep. Cole The city says it maintains more than 71 miles of accessible trails



The city of Pflugerville now has the distinction of officially being the Trail Capital of Texas.

What we know:

Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed SCR 4, which was introduced by state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt and state Rep. Sheryl Cole.

SCR 4 designates the city as the official Trail Capital of Texas for a 10-year period ending in 2035.

By the numbers:

Currently, the city says it maintains 60 miles of public trails within its limits as well as an additional 15.2 miles in its extraterritorial jurisdiction, totaling more than 71 miles of accessible paths.

Pflugerville also boasts more public trails per capita than any other city in the state, with 1.49 miles per 2,000 residents.

An estimated 94.8% of community members live within a half-mile of a trail.

According to the 2025 Community Satisfaction Survey, 78% of community respondents are satisfied with the quality of Pflugerville parks and trails. Nearly 40% of respondents visit the trail system weekly.

What they're saying:

"The Texas Legislature officially recognized Pflugerville as the Trail Capital of Texas, a title clearly reflected by the community of users we see on the trails every day," said Pflugerville Parks & Recreation Director Shane Mize. "The Pflugerville trails system connects the community. It’s a path to increase health and wellness and also provides an alternative connection to retail and residential locations for pedestrians and cyclists throughout the city. With over 90% of our population within a 10-minute walk to a trail, it is more than the crown jewel of our park system. Trails connect us as a community."

What you can do:

To celebrate the designation, Pflugerville is releasing special Trail Capital of Texas T-shirts at the Pflugerville Rec

Center (400 Immanuel Road, Pflugerville, TX, 78660).

Information on the shirts will be released on the city of Pflugerville's Parks and Recreation Department's social media accounts.