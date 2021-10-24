PHOTOS: 'Bomb cyclone' storm slams Northern California

article

A ‘bomb cyclone’ system moved over the northwest on Sunday, dumping heavy rain throughout the region.

Waves crashes, trees fell, streets flooded and the power went out.

Here's a look at what happened in pictures:

It's here: Atmospheric river, strong winds create treacherous conditions in the Bay Area

Workers try to divert water into drains as rain pours down on October 24, 2021 in Marin City, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Expand

A category 5 atmospheric river is bringing heavy precipitation, high winds and power outages to the San Francisco Bay Area. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Expand

The storm is expected to bring anywhere between 2 to 5 inches of rain to many parts of the area. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Cars sit in heavy traffic on Highway 101 on October 24, 2021 in Corte Madera, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A minivan sits stranded on a flooded street on October 24, 2021 in San Rafael, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Expand

A fire hydrant is almost fully submerged on a flooded street on October 24, 2021 in San Rafael, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Expand

Heavy rain and wind may cause flooding in some parts of the region, but could aid areas of California struggling with wildfires. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

A worker attempts to clear a drain in a flooded street on October 24, 2021 in San Rafael, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A road closed sign floats on a flooded street on October 24, 2021 in San Rafael, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Expand

