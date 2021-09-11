Pig mask, hate sign found outside Islamic center on anniversary of 9/11

article

The Austin chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says a pig mask and hate sign were found outside an Islamic Center and school on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of September 11.

Officials at the Islamic Center of Greater Austin and Austin Peace Academy took a photo of a bloodied pig’s head mask that was staked into the front lawn of the mosque along with a sign that read: "Muslims: you are as unclean to God as a pig is to you. Have your idolatry washed clean by the blood of Jesus Christ."

The vandalism was discovered around 1 a.m. this morning.

CAIR-Austin Saturday called on state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate the mask and sign as a hate crime. The group says the use of pigs or pork is often used to intentionally offend Muslims because of the Islamic prohibition on consuming pork products.

"We call on local, state, and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate this heinous act of intimidation as a hate crime," said CAIR-Austin Executive Director Faizan Syed. "Early today, the Austin Muslim community held a free COVID-19 vaccination drive and hosted a soup kitchen to mark the tragic 20th anniversary of September 11. While our community united with our fellow Americans to help build a better nation, a small hate-filled minority continues to use bigotry and intimidation to attempt to divide us and dishonor the lives lost on that tragic day."

