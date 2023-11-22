Plush and doll gift ideas

Snuggle up with these great gift ideas sure to make your season extra cuddly!

Seawhee the Turtle

Seawhee focuses on teaching and reinforcing important character traits like patience, sharing, cooperation, and kindness, and with a focus on ocean conservation! When a child demonstrates patience, is kind to others, shares with others, or cooperates and shows good teamwork, they can put a token in Seawhee’s token slot. All the tokens collect in the specially-designed pouch and can be turned in for a reward or ready to reuse! | Buy It

Latinistas Dani

Celebrate Latina Culture: Latinistas Latina fashion dolls and accessories were designed to give children a sense of cultural familiarity. Dani is poseable with five points of articulation and wears a chic purple matching skirt set, silver heart stud earrings, neutral gladiator boots, and trendy purple handbag. | Buy It

Naturlistas Fade Collection

Fade Collection is the first line of cultural action figures and fashion dolls from Naturalistas offered as a celebration of Black barber culture. Features seven points of articulation for lots of cool poses, medium brown skin tone, flocked hair and our signature textured-gradiated hair deco, offering the toy industry’s first and most realistic presentation of Black male hair. | Buy It

Brains and Beauty Dolls Malia

Malia is a radiant individual, exuding beauty from within as well as on the outside. With her remarkable qualities, she stands as a beacon of leadership and motivation. Her passion for fashion and modeling fuels her ambition to one day ascend to the role of CEO within her own company. | Buy It

Harry Potter Wizarding Friends and Pals

The Harry Potter Wizarding Friends and Pals Plush Harry Potter doll features the young wizard holding his owl, Hedwig. This adorable Harry Potter plushie sits 11.5 inches tall and is stylized with an oversized head, smiling face, and iconic scar and glasses. Made entirely of soft fabrics with embroidered features and sewn-on mini stuffed animal Hedwig, kids of all ages will love holding him close and imagining enchanted adventures of their own. | Buy It

FigureKey Vinyl Head Movable Plush

Collect all your favorite Jujutsu Kaisen characters with these awesome plushies! | Buy It

Airbrush Plush

Apply the stick-on stencils to add shapes, patterns, and "sweet" designs like sprinkles, ice cream, and more. It’s easy to make your own designs because a real airbrush set is included. Includes: plush set, airbrush tool, four airbrush colors, 120 stick-on stencils, and a pair of plastic gloves. | Buy It

Butterfly Ballerina Mini Mouse

The singing, dancing Butterfly Ballerina Minnie Mouse Plush doll entertains preschoolers with dazzling lights, sounds, and motion. Inspired by Disney Junior's Minnie's Bow-Toons, Minnie Mouse wears a bow-fabulous butterfly-themed ballet outfit and twirls to the "Just Like a Butterfly" song from the show. | Buy It

Style BAE Fashion Dolls

Style BAE is all about fashions that stick. And more than anything, the Style Bae Dylan Doll loves her vintage-inspired wardrobe. This doll and accessories set offers a unique, fresh play experience. "Y2K Gurl" Dylan comes with a closet full of seven super-trendy outfits that couldn’t be easier to change – especially for young fashionistas. Simply peel, stick, and style! | Buy It

Little Rebels Dolls

From Marie Curie to Mary Jackson, these interactive plush dolls are an adorable and educational toy that will delight children and adults alike. Designed to look just like the powerful women about which each doll teaches. Each Interactive plush is packed with features that make it an engaging and interactive companion for curious minds. Just download the Little Rebels app and be eager to learn! | Buy It

Snoozimals

Snoozimals make the perfect companion for bedtime or an afternoon nap. So soft, you can’t put them down! It’s been said hugging a Snoozimals is magic. There are nearly 20 in the collection, and they’re about 20-inches long, which means a kid can give them a really big hug. | Buy It