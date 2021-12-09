Police arrest 31-year-old for series of robberies in Austin

A 31-year-old has been arrested for a series of robberies in Austin. He is allegedly responsible for four robberies within the past two weeks.

Evan Miller is accused of committing the following robberies:

11/23/21 - Case #213271140 - 7110 Cameron Rd. (Taco Truck)

11/24/21 - Case #213281231 - 4311 Springdale Rd. (Mobile Gas)

11/27/21 - Case #213311055 - 7020 Grand Canyon Drive (Canyon Trails Apartments)

12/01/21 - Case #213351055 - 1201 Broadmoor Drive (Heritage at Hillcrest Apartments)

Miller is currently being held at the Travis County Sheriff’s Office Jail for an unrelated felony warrant from DeWitt County, Texas, according to the Austin Police Department (APD).

The suspect was described as a Black male between 18-30 years of age. He was approximately 5’10" with a very heavy build, approximately 3500 lbs He was last seen wearing an Adidas red and white hooded sweatshirt with white stripes down the sleeves. There was an extra-large "Adidas" logo on the front of sweater, according to police. The suspect was also wearing black pants, black and white shoes, gloves, and a swhite "Jason" Halloween-style mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

