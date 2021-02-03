Police arrest suspect in connection to 2015 double homicide in Kyle

The Kyle Police Department says that a suspect has been arrested in connection to the 2015 murders of James "Jim" Wright and Tina Combs in Kyle.

Kyle Police Department Chief Jeff Barnett is expected to provide an update on the arrest at 11 a.m. The news conference will be streamed on the FOX 7 Austin website as well as the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

Police found the bodies of 44-year-old Combs and 45-year-old Wright at a home in the 800 block of South Sledge Street in Kyle on June 25. An officer had been summoned to the home by one of Wright's relatives who hadn't heard from Wright in several days.

Wright and Combs, who was from Arlington, were childhood friends and had reconnected. Their deaths were ruled a double homicide has been unsolved.

An online obituary posted by an Indiana funeral home in 2015 said that Wright was a self-employed contractor who loved motorcycles, golf and the Indianapolis Colts.

Miranda Hall, the daughter of Combs, spoke to FOX 7 Austin in October 2015. "She was a really awesome person. She was really funny. Me and my mom were really close. She loved animals."

