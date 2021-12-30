Police believe attempted ATM theft, gas station robbery are related

Just before 6:00 a.m., Austin police officers were called to a North Austin, Austin Telco Credit Union for a suspicious vehicle. They found a truck with a chain attached to it.

The chains, were wrapped around this ATM.

The suspects left the truck, the chains, and the ATM. They are still nowhere to be found.

Later just after 9:00 a.m., 17 miles down the road in South Austin, police were called to the Shell gas station at 1601 E. St. Elmo Road after a robbery was reported. The gas station was immediately shut down for the investigation.

No employees were on scene, according to police.

Police said these two incidents are related and the crimes are being committed by more than one person. If you know anything about these incidents, you are urged to call the APD at 512-472-TIPS.

