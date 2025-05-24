Police chase: Caldwell County deputy injured in chase with felony suspect
LOCKHART, Texas - A Caldwell County sheriff's deputy was injured on Thursday after crashing while in a chase with a felony suspect.
Deputy injured in chase
What we know:
The patrol deputy was assisting the Lockhart Police Department with the chase on Thursday, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.
The deputy's patrol unit left the roadway at the intersection of S. Colorado and Blackjack.
The deputy was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
No other vehicles or citizens were involved in the crash.
The suspect was taken into custody by Lockhart Police and is in custody at the Caldwell County Jail.
What we don't know:
The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office did not release any details about the suspect.
The condition of the deputy was also not released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.