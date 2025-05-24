The Brief A Caldwell County deputy was injured in a crash Thursday while assisting Lockhart Police in a felony suspect chase. The deputy's patrol unit left the roadway during the chase and they were hospitalized for treatment. The suspect was caught.



A Caldwell County sheriff's deputy was injured on Thursday after crashing while in a chase with a felony suspect.

Deputy injured in chase

What we know:

The patrol deputy was assisting the Lockhart Police Department with the chase on Thursday, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy's patrol unit left the roadway at the intersection of S. Colorado and Blackjack.

The deputy was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

No other vehicles or citizens were involved in the crash.

The suspect was taken into custody by Lockhart Police and is in custody at the Caldwell County Jail.

What we don't know:

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office did not release any details about the suspect.

The condition of the deputy was also not released.