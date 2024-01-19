Police chase ends in gunfire after driver in allegedly stolen vehicle takes off on foot in DTLA

A police chase was underway in Los Angeles County beginning in Culver City Friday just after 12 p.m.

The driver allegedly hit speeds of up to 100 miles per hour and blew through red lights as he attempted to evade authorities, weaving through the residential streets of LA.

Officials said the suspect was wanted in connection with an allegedly stolen vehicle, the white Dodge Ram.

Despite the many tight turns and small roads, the driver of the white Dodge Ram continued the chase with some "sidewalk surfing" as FOX 11's Stu Mundel caught the car bypassing an intersection via a sidewalk, skimming the outer edge of a local business.

Police followed the wanted driver through the Mid City area, into downtown Los Angeles. The driver appeared to hit a parked minivan on the corner of Pico Blvd. and Paloma St. in the downtown Los Anglees area.

The suspect then took off on foot and ran for cover in a nearby building, while officers followed close behind.

There were reports of shots fired when the officers reached the building where the suspect was hiding.

Upon receiving the shots fired report, more officers entered the building, still searching for the suspect.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that there was a weapon involved but that no officers were injured.

The suspect did receive medical attention, but his condition is not yet known.

No further information is available at this time.