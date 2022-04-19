High-speed chase across LA turns into crash, lengthy standoff in Beverly Glen

A high-speed chase across Los Angeles ended in a crash – all before turning into a lengthy standoff between the suspect and police late Tuesday night.

SkyFOX was over the standoff scene as the Los Angeles Police Department was hoping to get the suspect to come out and surrender to officers. The SUV, driven by the chase suspect, may be stolen, according to police.

Over the course of the lengthy chase, the suspect passed through parts of Encino, Van Nuys, Sherman Oaks, Tarzana and Beverly Glen.

At one point, SkyFOX captured the moments where the suspect drove erratically in the Beverly Glen area. The suspect eventually crashed the SUV just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Mulholland Drive in Beverly Glen.

SkyFOX was over the chase through 10 p.m. before the helicopter had to leave the scene. As of late Tuesday night, no arrests have been announced following the chase-turned-crash-turned-standoff.

